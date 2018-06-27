Former EastEnders star Samantha Womack enjoys night out with HELLO! at exclusive theatre club Aladdin is being shown at Prince Edward Theatre

Former EastEnders star Samantha Womack was among the special guests who attended a special reception of Aladdin, currently showing at the Prince Edward Theatre in London's West End. Hosted by HELLO!'s editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon, the 45-year-old actress appeared to be in great spirits as she mingled with fellow stars before the screening. Made In Chelsea star Josh Patterson took a night off parental duties to also attend the exclusive event, he was seen happily chatting away with Olympian Sarah Lindsay, actress Francesca Dutton and her sister Jemima.

Samantha Womack was one of the lucky guests at HELLO!'s exclusive theatre club

After the show, the guests were given the chance to meet the cast of Aladdin, including leading star Matthew Croke, Jade Ewen - who plays Jasmine - and Oliver Lidert, who stars as Genie. Sarah, 38, immediately took to her Instagram page to post a snap, and in the caption she wrote: "Casual. Who’s seen this!?? What an amazing show @aladdinlondon!!!!! Loved every second. Thanks for the invite @rosiejnixon @hellomaguk #hellotheatreclub #aladdinlondon."

Rosie Nixon with Henry Conway and Francesca Dutton

Rosie also added a picture from the night's proceedings, saying: "Interval fun with this lovely bunch. We are currently being dazzled by the sheer brilliance of @aladdinlondon. I'm a genie in a bottle, baby..." The spectacular West End musical tells the story of thief Aladdin, who comes across a genie in a lamp where his wishes can be granted. He then falls in love with Princess Jasmin, and does everything in his power to win her heart.