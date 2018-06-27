Iain Lee attacked by owl: 'It sounds like a joke but it's not' The talkRADIO host has had some bad luck this year as he also fell down a well back in April

Iain Lee revealed that he almost wasn't able to make his talkRADIO show on Wednesday after being attacked by an owl. The I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here runner-up tweeted about his experience, revealing that he went to A&E after the attack. He tweeted: "Sorry guys. Not sure I'll be able to do the show tonight. This is the weirdest thing but...I’ve just been attacked viciously. By an owl. It sounds like a joke but it's not. Just sitting in A&E with blood everywhere."

The 45-year-old updated his fans with a photo of himself with a bandage around his head while sat in a wheelchair, adding: "Ok. The doctors here are incredible. I've had a tetanus and a few other injections. They GLUED the scratches on my head back together with GLUE. I'm woozy and in shock but fingers crossed I'll be on air tonight at 10." Fans were quick to offer their sympathy, while also making jokes about the unusual incident, with one writing: "Sounds like they have given you some good tweetment," while another added: "You don’t have much luck do you? Poor old sausage."

This isn't the first time the radio host has been injured in a bizarre way, as he also appeared on Good Morning Britain wearing a neck brace after falling down a well back in April. Opening up about the incident, he explained: "I was making a wish, because you know I've had a bit of bad luck recently, I tossed a coin and I tossed it like that to go into the well and it got stuck in the moss. So I put my legs over the well and held onto the rope to try and get it, and then I fell."

