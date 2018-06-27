Katherine Heigl apologises to selfie taken visiting late brother's grave  

﻿
Katherine Heigl has apologised for posing for photos by the graves of her late grandparents and brother, who died in a car accident in 1986, explaining that she only took the light-hearted photos to "find some moments of levity and humour" in a "heavy" situation. After her followers suggested that the pictures were disrespectful, the Knocked Up actress deleted them before posting a video apologising. She said: "I noticed on my Instagram page that the post I posted earlier was getting a lot of reaction, and I realised you guys are right. It was not appropriate and it was disrespectful and I've taken it down."

She continued: "It's kind of a heavy thing to go and visit my loved ones' graves, and I decided to find some moments of levity and humour and didn't realise how inappropriate I was being. I deeply apologise and I thank you guys for understanding that sometimes I don't think things through clearly enough and I am grateful for your input and for giving me a heads up when I'm maybe going too far." The mum-of-three posted a second video thanking her fans for their messages, saying: "Thank you guys for understanding that sometimes I don't think things through clearly enough and thank you for your input, and giving me a heads up when I take things too far. Thank you for forgiving me. Next time I will be more thoughtful about other people's feelings and not just my own."

Katherine is currently filming season eight of Suits. She joined the cast following Meghan Markle's departure from the popular law drama, and recently opened up about the role on Instagram. Posting a snap of herself on set, she wrote: "The best part of BEING Samantha Wheeler, is BELIEVING I’m Samantha Wheeler! Girls got me feeling #empowered. She never apologises unless she means it. She gets her power from excellence and being so good they can’t ignore her. She knows her worth and is empowered by her value. She's got heart and soul and will show you both if you've earned it."

