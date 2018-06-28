Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis' teenage son Jack suffers from serious health problems Director Yann Gonzalez revealed Jack was unwell to explain Vanessa's absence

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis' son, Jack, is reportedly suffering from "serious health problems", which caused Vanessa to miss her latest film's premiere. Explaining her absence from the premiere of Knife + Heartin Paris on Tuesday, director Yann Gonzalez delivered the "very bad news" of the 16-year-old's illness. According to the French outlet Public, he said: "Unfortunately, Vanessa Paradis was not able to join us tonight, she had to be absent because of her son’s serious health problems. Johnny and Vanessa, who were together from 1998 to 2012, share Jack, 16, as well as daughter Lily-Rose, 19. The Hollywood stars have not spoken out about their son’s health condition.

Johnny, 55, is currently on tour with his band, The Hollywood Vampires, and has yet to cancel any performances in light of the reports of his son's health. This isn't the first time one of the actor's child have had a health scare, as Lily-Rose was hospitalised after contracting an E. coli infection that caused kidney failure back in 2007. "To say it was the darkest moment, that’s nothing. It doesn’t come close to describing it. Words are so small," Johnny later told Entertainment Weekly. "Now every single millisecond is a mini-celebration, man. Every time we get to breathe in and exhale is a huge victory. She pulled through beautifully, perfectly."

The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor previously opened up about wanting to give back and help the parents of ill children. Speaking during an appearance on the Graham Norton Show back in 2015, the dad-of-two said: "For me it's a gift. They give me the gift. When my daughter was ill in Great Ormond Street it was the darkest period of my life. I'd always done these visits but after that experience the visits became more and more important."

