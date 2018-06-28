Harry Potter star Warwick Davis shares heartache over the deaths of his first two children The actor appeared on Bear's Mission with Warwick Davis this week

Warwick Davis has opened up about the deaths of his first two children when they were babies. In a heartbreaking conversation, the 48-year-old revealed that he and his wife Samantha welcomed sons Llyod and George, but they inherited two forms of dwarfism from their parents. "Prior to Annabelle and Harrison we had a baby boy, Lloyd, who inherited both our conditions… and that is something that proves fatal," the actor confessed during his appearance with Bear Grylls on Bear’s Mission with Warwick Davis, which aired on ITV earlier this week.

Actor Warwick Davis with his family

"It's something that a baby won't survive," he added. "But Lloyd, he survived for nine days, but yeah he was beautiful… but it was a tough time. And yeah, we had a stillborn too." Warwick and Samantha, who married in 1991, went on to have daughter Annabelle, 21, and son Harrison, 15. On dealing with the grief, the Harry Potter star shared: "That kind of stuff it just makes you stronger [as a couple]." Warwick was born with an extremely rare condition called spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita (SED), while his partner has a different form of dwarfism called achondroplasia.

In 2014, Warwick shared his heartache as he revealed that his marriage became stronger. "I think you develop a certain empathy when you've been through what we have," he told Daily Mail. "It could easily have broken us, but it didn't. If anything we became stronger as a couple." Following his TV appearance, Warwick thank his fans for their support, tweeting: "Thank you Twitter friends for all your lovely comments about my mission with the one and only @BearGrylls on @ITV tonight. I am so privileged to have the opportunity to do all the amazing things I do in my life, and this experience is up there with the very best. Cheers Bear!"

