Celebrity daily edit: The Queen misses her engagement due to illness and more - video Watch the video below

In the latest Daily Edit, Prince William makes a pitstop on his royal tour of the Middle East to pay respects at his great-grandmother's burial site, the Queen is forced to drop out of a morning service at St Paul's Cathedral and the royal family prepares for urgent renovations at Buckingham Palace. All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update – available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.