Brooke Kinsella pays touching tribute to brother ten years after his tragic death Brooke Kinsella's brother Ben was killed while out celebrating his GCSEs

Brooke Kinsella has paid a touching tribute to her late brother, Ben, on the ten-year anniversary of his death. The former EastEnders actress shared a montage video of photos and clips of Ben, who was tragically killed aged just 16 in a knife attack, and wrote: "In ten years there hasn't been a single hour of a single day I haven't thought about you angel boy. Love you forever #TenForBen." Brooke's followers were quick to comment on the video, with one writing: "He would be so proud of you Brooke you truly are an angel," while another wrote: "You're amazing, you have given others hope with the continuous fight against knife crime. I've broke my heart watching this, it's a beautiful tribute to your brother."

Ben sadly passed away aged 16

Ben had been celebrating the end of his GCSE exams in Holloway, north London, in June 2008 when he was stabbed 11 times after leaving a club with his friends. Birds of a Feather actress Linda Robson's son Louis was with Ben at the time of the attack, and gave crucial evidence to put Ben's attackers, Juress Kika, Michael Alleyne and Jade Braithwaite, in prison. Speaking about what happened on the night of his murder on Loose Women, Brooke said: "My family have never been the same since really."

Speaking about her son's involvement back in 2011, Linda said: "Life changed from that day. I just think, that could have been my son. It never goes away. You think about it all the time. Louis has had the most terrible couple of years – obviously not as terrible as the Kinsella family. None of us have books on how to help your children in those circumstances. When they're little you can sort out most things that happen to them. But I can't take away the pain of what he's going through."

