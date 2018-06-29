Jools Oliver says her job as a mum-of-five is ten times harder than Jamie's The 44-year-old is also a designer

Jools Oliver has compared her job as a stay-at-home mother to five children aged from 16 to one, to her husband Jamie's, who is an international chef, and has confessed that she believes hers is "ten times for difficult".

Speaking on the Made by Mammas podcast, presented by TV star Zoe Hardman and PR Executive Georgia Dayton, Jools, who is also a successful clothing designer, described her role as "brain numbing" and "hell on earth" while also revealing that sometimes she feels no one respects her in the household.

"There's lots of stuff going on with me. I feel like my life is ten times more difficult, which I often tell him [Jamie]," the 43-year-old said.

"He's like, 'Whatever', he's just been to see the Prime Minister – but I've had an issue with a bra or something with a daughter and I think, 'Well you know what, mine's worse than yours'. It's brain numbing, it's difficult. And no one really respects you in the house to be fair…"

She continued: "He's respected at work – anyone who goes to work, it’s a nice environment – but it's kind of like hell on earth [for me]. I'm making it sound awful but in an honest way – it's quite hard."

The mum, however, praised Jamie as a father, saying that he is a "very hands-on dad". "He is very good. He is den building, going on waters, rafting, with River doing all sort of things upside down."

During the 45-minute podcast, Jools also revealed she would like to have another baby by the end of the year. The famous couple are already parents to five children, and while Jools confesses she is "very happy" with her family life, she admitted that there is nothing nicer than having a newborn to look after. On whether or not she and Jamie had finished expanding their family, she replied: "No! I am going to be 44 in November so it would be nice to get it in before I am 44, but you don’t know if anything is going to happen. After that I think am getting a bit too old. I am very happy with what I've got, but a little baby you can't beat it!"