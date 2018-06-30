Danny Jones opens up about how baby son Cooper inspired him to write new music Danny and Georgia opened up about their life as new parents...

After the excitement of announcing his solo career, Danny Jones has revealed in the new issue of HELLO! how it’s his baby son Cooper who was one of the first to hear his new music including his debut single Is This Still Love. As singer-songwriter Danny told HELLO! soon after becoming a dad: "Every time I play some tunes to Cooper, just music I’ve been writing recently, he absolutely loves it." And now in an exclusive photoshoot and interview he adds: "Exactly, those are the ones. I’ve been trying them out on him. Even when Georgia was pregnant I got this new-found energy to do songs and stuff."

Danny with five-month-old son Cooper

Danny and his model wife Georgia became first-time parents when their son Cooper was born in January, and have enjoyed their first family holiday with adorable five-month-old Coops, as they call him, on the Spanish island of Majorca. The couple chose a villa holiday, staying at Pinomar, a contemporary luxury villa close to the pretty village of Cala San Vicente - organised by CV Villas, a celebrity favourite with its handpicked villas in stunning locations around the world.

The break provided valuable downtime for Danny ahead of the return this month of ITV’s The Voice Kids, on which he is a coach alongside Will.i.am and Pixie Lott. How would he feel if Cooper one day wanted to take part in a talent show? Would he encourage him? "One hundred per cent. I think kids shouldn’t have any limits on their dreams or imaginations. Whatever Cooper wants to be, I’ll fully support it, and I want to make it reachable for him. I don’t want him to doubt himself."

Danny and Georgia recently enjoyed their first family holiday in Majorca

Georgia has won praise for her honest approach to becoming a mum on her YouTube channel The Georgia Edit and her parenting series Bump. Did she feel pressure to get in shape for her first holiday since giving birth? "I felt okay. My body wasn’t as toned as I’m used to but I think when your body has done something like pushing a baby out, you have a new respect for it and you’re not so hard on yourself," she said.

The couple shared the first snap of baby Cooper with HELLO!

And now of plans to go on tour, Brit award winner Danny tells HELLO!, "Some people are scared, saying: 'How are you going to travel the world, go on tour?' And I say: 'It’s cool. Coops will just come with me.' Me and Georgia always said that, to a certain extent, Coops needs to fit in to our lives, so that is what he does. It’s only rock’n’roll."

"Cooper will be a very well-travelled baby!" adds Georgia.

