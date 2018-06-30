Tom Daley and husband Dustin Lance Black welcome first child! Find out the sweet name Lovely news!

Congratulations are in order for Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black, who have announced the arrival of their first child, a little boy! The 24-year-old diver and film producer Dustin, 44, revealed the news with an announcement in the Times newspaper on Saturday. The brief statement read: "BLACK-DALEY: On 27th June 2018 to Thomas Robert Daley and Dustin Lance Black, a son, Robert Ray." It is thought that the baby's name is a tribute to Tom's father, Robert, who sadly died in 2011.

Tom and Dustin announced they were expecting in February

The happy couple announced they were having a baby on Valentine's Day this year. Olympic medal-holder Tom revealed the news on his Instagram account by sharing a photo of the happy couple both holding a baby scan picture, captioning it: "HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY," along with two love hearts and an emoji depicting a family of three.

MORE: Tom Daley and husband talk about UK surrogacy laws

Baby Robert was conceived via surrogate. Tom told the Times earlier this year: "We found an egg donor and we are the sperm donors, we have fertilised half the eggs each. We put in a boy embryo and a girl embryo and we don't know whose is whose. The next time we will do it the other way around."

WATCH BELOW: 20 of the most original celebrity baby names

Loading the player...

He added: "There are lots of people in this world that can’t have kids, whether it’s due to fertility issues or health issues, but whatever it may be, I don’t think there would be as much drama if it was a straight couple."

Dustin had previously hinted that he and Tom were ready to start a family on BBC's Question Time. He said: "I'm here from the United States of America, I didn't get to vote on Brexit, because I'm in this country because I fell in love, because I call it home and because I hope to raise a family here."

MORE: Tom Daley opens up about 'blissful' married life with husband Dustin Lance Black