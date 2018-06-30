Michael Douglas candidly opens up about son Cameron - two years after his release from prison Cameron, 38, was released in August 2016

Michael Douglas has spoken out about how his son, Cameron, is doing as he approaches the two-year anniversary of his release from prison – telling Us Weekly that the 38-year-old is "doing great" after serving seven years in prison for possession of heroin, selling meth, and smuggling drugs into prison. Cameron is Michael's eldest son, from his previous marriage to Diandra Luker – who he split from in 1995. He recently welcomed a daughter, baby Lua, himself in December 2017, making the 73-year-old actor a grandfather for the first time.

Michael, Cameron and family with little Lua

"I was telling [Cameron], I love Lua, she's gorgeous,' Michael told the magazine – admitting it's quite the handful as he still has teenagers himself. "Grandchildren are great when you're an empty-nester and you don't have anybody and then you've got a grandkid - but when you still have kids in the house, it's like, 'Oh, OK. Great,'" he joked.

MORE: Catherine Zeta Jones celebrates son Dylan's graduation with rare family photograph

Loading the player...

Michael also opened up about Cameron during an interview with Lorraine Kelly in 2016, saying: "There will be a time for him to tell his story when he's ready to. He spent seven years in prison as a non-violent drug offender, approximately two years in solitary."

MORE: Michael Douglas' son Cameron shares photo of family with new baby

Cameron himself has recently spoke publicly for the first time about his experiences, telling the Daily Mail: "My family never gave up on me, not for one second." Of his stepmother Catherine Zeta-Jones, he said "Catherine is a scrapper, she’s someone who came from Wales and clawed her way up to the very top through sheer talent and determination. She never gives up on anything and she didn’t quit on me. The love of my family got me through my darkest days."

Cameron with Catherine and Michael

"When that cell door slammed shut on the first night of my incarceration, I felt like I was in a bad dream, that I would wake up. But the dream carried on and got worse," he continued. "I lived a nightmare for seven years but the love of my family never wavered."