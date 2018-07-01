Tess Daly shares rare photo of daughter Amber, nine, at a 'mini festival' The TV presenter shares two daughters with husband Vernon Kay

Tess Daly's youngest daughter Amber turned nine at the end of May, and her birthday celebrations are still continuing. The little girl was treated to a belated festival-themed party on Saturday – and it looked like a lot of fun! Photos from the evening were posted by her famous mum on Instagram, showing the family's home set up with tent beds, pink bunting and even a faux camp fire in the centre of the living room. In one photo Amber was pictured admiring the decorations, dressed in a pink crop top and pattered shorts. In the caption, Tess wrote: "It's like a mini festival in here! having a belated birthday sleepover for my 9 year old Amber tonight with THE cutest tent beds @sleepunderparties. Next up; popcorn, and a movie and unicorn birthday cake." The party inspired fellow parents, with one taking to the comments section to write: "Looks lovely, my daughter is 4 and desperate to have her friend for a sleepover." Another said: "My girls would love this party!" A third added: "Lucky Amber! It looks ace."

Tess Daly's daughter Amber turned nine in May

Like a lot of other celebrities, Tess and husband Vernon Kay rarely show pictures of their daughters Amber and Phoebe, 13, on social media, and when they do they make a conscious decision to cover their faces. "Vernon and I have protected them early on, because until they're old enough to make a decision themselves, we feel it should be their choice rather than ours," Tess told Made for Mums. "We've just kept them out of the way of cameras, although part of me wants to show them off because I'm so proud of them," the TV presenter continued.

The TV presenter scored major mum points after throwing her daughter a party to remember

The Strictly Come Dancing host has previously opened up about her life away from the spotlight while chatting to HELLO!, revealing that she enjoys the times when her work allows her to spend more time at home with her children. "It's nice to have a bit of time to do ordinary things like the school run, baking with the kids after school, helping them with their homework. I live for that stuff, it's my number one role as a mum," she said. The star also spoke about husband Vernon's close relationship with his girls, saying: "Vernon's also a brilliant dad. He's there at the netball matches, cheering on, and we never miss a concert. I'm very aware that you don't get these precious times back."