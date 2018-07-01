Strictly's Gorka Marquez makes romantic video with Gemma Atkinson – but it doesn’t go to plan! The couple met on Strictly at the end of last year

Strictly Come Dancing couple Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson enjoyed a romantic getaway in the countryside over the weekend, but things didn’t go quite according to plan when they decided to make a video during their trip. In hilarious footage posted on Gorka's Instagram Stories, Gemma is introduced by her boyfriend as his "gorgeous girl," who he didn’t recognise as she was dressed in a stunning floral dress. However, after showcasing her dance moves to the camera, Gemma was quickly forced to save herself from falling on the floor in her heels, causing the pair to laugh hysterically.

Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atikinson enjoyed a weekend break to the countryside

Gemma and Gorka were out at a fundraising event to raise money for children's charity Brainwave, which was held near a golf course in Cheshire. The pair were joined by their friend, Mike Toolan, who featured in photos with them taken during the party. Gemma also had another mishap when she was struck down with hayfever. "I've done my eye makeup, granted not very good. But I've got hayfever and it's dripping down my face and it looks like I'm crying," she told her fans.

Watch the adorable video with Gemma and Gorka

Since meeting on Strictly in 2017, Gemma and Gorka have been inseparable. The pair often share snippets of their life on social media, and recently opened up about their relationship during an interview on Lorraine. During the revealing chat, Gemma spoke about starting a family with the Spanish star. She said: "In ten years, when I hopefully have a couple of kids running around, I don't want to get out of breath running up the stairs after them. It's nice to have someone tell you, 'You are beautiful' regardless."

The Strictly couple are very much in love

The former Emmerdale star also called Gorka "the one" during the interview, saying: "I love the fact that Gorka is an amazing cook and I love eating, so it's a great combo. Outside of the gym there is a mutual understanding. Being best mates as well - it sounds cheesy. It's fun really." Gorka added: "She makes me laugh, she makes me happy. I'm lucky to have her beside me."