Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black share first pictures of new baby son

Tom Daley and husband Dustin Lance Black announced the arrival of their first child, baby Robert Ray, on Saturday – and on Sunday they both took to Instagram to share some adorable photographs of their new little boy. Next to a sweet snap of the baby's toes, Tom wrote: "Welcome to the world our precious little Robbie Ray Black-Daley. The most magical moment of my life. The amount of love and joy you have brought into our life is immeasurable. Our precious son."

Image: Instagram @TomDaley

Dustin also posted a touching photo of the couple with their newborn – a black and white photograph of the pair's hands clasped as they hold their son. "Welcome to the world little Robbie Ray. Thank you for bringing so much love and light with you. And thank you to those who helped turn our dream of having a family into this wonderful reality," he wrote.

Fans were quick to pass on their congratulations, with one writing on Tom's post: "So very many hugs of congratulations and best wishes going your way this week from all over the world from your friends (known and many more unknown) and loved ones all over. I know your Dad's proud as hell right now, Tom! And I, for just one, am so very happy for you both!"

It's thought that the little boy's name is a tribute to Tom's father, Robert, who sadly died in 2011. The 24-year-old Olympic diver and film producer Dustin, 44, announced they were having a baby on Valentine's Day this year. Baby Robert was conceived via surrogate, with Tom telling the Times earlier this year: "We found an egg donor and we are the sperm donors, we have fertilised half the eggs each. We put in a boy embryo and a girl embryo and we don't know whose is whose. The next time we will do it the other way around."

Tom and Dustin announced they were expecting on Valentine's Day

He added: "There are lots of people in this world that can’t have kids, whether it’s due to fertility issues or health issues, but whatever it may be, I don’t think there would be as much drama if it was a straight couple." Congratulations Tom and Dustin!

