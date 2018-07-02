Gary Lineker flies over from Russia for one day to attend ex-wife Danielle Bux’s mother’s funeral The pair remain very supportive of each other

Gary Lineker took a whirlwind trip from Moscow to make sure he could attend the funeral of his ex-wife Danielle Bux's mother on Friday, it's been revealed. The pair divorced after six years of marriage in 2016, but clearly remain close friends - since Gary was seen arriving and leaving the service with Danielle, as The Sun reports. The former footballer presented a 10.30pm World Cup highlights show on Thursday night, before flying to Wales for the memorial on Friday morning – then returning to Russia to host the Argentina-France game on Saturday afternoon.

Danielle and Gary have remained friends despite divorcing in 2016

The newspaper also reports that Gary was a pall-bearer for Danielle's mum Kim, who passed away at the age of 57. Danielle, 39, now lives in Los Angeles and has a 10-month-old daughter with new partner Nate Greenwald. She flew straight back to Wales when her mother was taken ill a fortnight ago. The service was reportedly held at St David’s Church, followed by a burial - before 200 mourners attended a wake in the 4th Glamorgan Home Guard Social Club.

Gary and Danielle announced their shock divorce in January 2016. Gary said at the time: "Thank you for all your kind words. @DanielleBux and I had many wonderful years together. We remain very close and the greatest of friends." Since then, the pair have continued their united front, with Gary's son George even defending Danielle when rumours of hostility emerged. Alongside a photograph of one such article, 23-year-old George tweeted: "This is very untrue. Why do papers lie? We all get on very well with @DanielleBux & it doesn't help at a hard time."

Gary was a pall-bearer at the funeral, reportedly

Danielle herself supported her ex-husband when he sadly lost his father, Barry, in August 2017. She tweeted at the time: "The proudest Dad in Britain, and such a character. He'll be missed. RIP xxx".

