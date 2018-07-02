Strictly Come Dancing couple reunite after split rumours: see picture The stars are reported to be the first real life celeb-pro couple to appear on Strictly in September

They were recently hit with split rumours, however it seems all is well between Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Dianne Buswell and Emmerdale actor Anthony Quinlan. The couple, who have been together since December, put on a united front at a stunt driving event in Manchester last week. Attending a private preview of the exclusive Ford Go Faster experience, which was held at the Trafford Centre, the lovebirds were seen putting on a rather loved-up display as they took some time out of their hectic filming and tour schedules to learn some new skills.

Strictly's Dianne Buswell and Anthony Quinlan put on a united front last week

They showed off some impressive driving skills, as they learnt how to perform Hollywood stunts like drifting and even the classic 'J-turn' from some of the best in the business. Speaking about the experience, Anthony revealed: "Absolutely brilliant day, I'd encourage anyone to get involved, not only has it been an exciting day, but I've also picked up a new skill which will help my acting career by doing my own stunts when Pete's driving his 4x4 through the village off road."

GALLERY: Strictly pro romances through the years

Loading the player...

Last month, the Sun claimed that Dianne, 29, and Anthony, 31, had parted ways due to their long distance relationship - with the famed-haired beauty spending most of her time in London for Strictly commitments, while Anthony is based in Leeds to film Emmerdale. The pair first started dating towards the end of last year when Gemma Atkinson - who appeared on the 2017 series of Strictly - introduced them to one another. There has since been rumours that they will be the first real life celeb-pro couple to appear on Strictly together this autumn.

GALLERY: Meet the professional dancers in Strictly's biggest ever line-up