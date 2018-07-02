Celebrity daily edit: Zara Tindall spotted out for first time since welcoming baby - video
Watch our video of the day's news here
In today's Daily Edit we catch up with Zara and Mia Tindall. We also find out what Kate won't be able to do at Wimbledon this year. And we preview some never-before-seen portraits of Princes William and Harry... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
Latest comments