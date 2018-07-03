Hollyoaks star Tamara Wall just announced her engagement in the best way – see the stunning ring This is adorable!

Congratulations are in order for Hollyoaks star Tamara Wall, who has announced her engagement to partner Gareth Jones! Gareth got down on one knee during the couple's recent romantic holiday to Ibiza, and Tamara took to Instagram to share an adorable photograph with her thousands of followers. Stood in front of a vibrant painted wall complete with a multi-coloured heart and the words "I said yes," the pair looked happy and in love as they held hands – and Tamara sweetly rested her head on her new fiancé's shoulder. Aw!

Tamara, 40, who plays Grace Black in the Channel 4 soap, simply captioned the snap "#Engaged," with a diamond ring emoji, though she did take to her social media again later that day to share another picture – this time of her stunning new rock. "The moment he got down on one knee," she wrote, sharing two photos of the couple as they showed off her sparkler, which looks to be a cushion cut with smaller diamonds surrounding it.

The happy twosome had jetted off to Ibiza on the romantic break over the weekend, with the actress sharing some holiday snaps with her 232,000 followers, too. "Nothing quite like nighttime in Ibiza with the one you love," she wrote on Saturday, alongside a glittering photograph of the island's pretty marina.

Tamara has been dealing with a particularly troubling storyline on-screen of late, as her character Grace has been suffering domestic abuse at the hands of her boyfriend Glenn Donovan. Following one emotional episode last month, she took to Twitter to raise awareness.

"Just wanted to say thank you to you guys for your kind words on tonight's episode, please...if anyone out there understands or is going through these issues, talk to someone, anyone, get help. Abuse isn’t just physical! My heart goes out there to any person suffering this," she wrote.