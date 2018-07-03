Kylie Minogue and new boyfriend Paul Solomons look so loved-up on holiday Aww! The pop princess shared the photo on Instagram

Life is looking rosy for pop princess Kylie Minogue, who is completely loved-up with her new boyfriend Paul Solomons. The Aussie singer has shared the cutest photo on Instagram as she enjoyed a holiday in New York with her beau. The couple wrapped their arms around each other and posed in front of the picture-perfect backdrop of the Big Apple, as Kylie wrote: "I (heart) NY."

Fans loved the snap, commenting on how happy they were for Kylie now that she's found love again. The singer called off her engagement to actor Joshua Sasse at the beginning of 2017, but appears to be head over heels for her new boyfriend Paul, GQ magazine's creative director. "Awwwwww I'm so happy for you guys," one fan commented, while another replied: "Nothing like love." A third referenced Kylie's song lyrics as they wrote: "Please let her be lucky lucky lucky this time."

Say HELLO! to Kylie's new man:

Loading the player...

Kylie and Paul, who is believed to be in his forties, were first linked in spring. The pint-sized pop star confirmed her new romance when she posted a photo of the couple kissing at her 50th birthday party in May. Kylie had celebrated at Chiltern Firehouse in London, with Paul by her side.

MORE: What foundation should you wear in the sun?

When asked about turning 50, the Australian star told The Sun's Dan Wootton: "Yes, I'm more content. Some things have started to make sense. I mean, you accept it or you don't. And I think the best way to accept it is with open arms." She added: "So yeah, life's, I won't say a little bit, I'll say a lot, better. Life's great. Take that as you wish."

Kylie and Paul were first linked in April

Earlier this year, Kylie also spoke candidly about the end of her engagement to Joshua, hinting that marriage is not for her. "I never thought I would get married," she told Red magazine. "Just going through 'being engaged' seems like an experiment, because I'd never as a girl or in all my life had a vision of getting married."

MORE: This is why Duchess Kate can't take part in a marathon

She added: "It's not something I needed or wanted. My parents never brought me up with the idea of 'the big marriage'. I never had it as a goal. I thought, 'Maybe I've got it all wrong and I should go for it. Maybe I should do what most of the world do. It works for them.' Now I'm going to stick to my previous view. I don't think marriage is for me."