Laurence Fox and Lilah Parsons make rare appearance together at Wimbledon

Laurence Fox and girlfriend Lilah Parsons stepped out together at Wimbledon on Monday, in a rare public appearance for the pair. The couple are thought to have been dating since October 2017, just over a year after Laurence announced his surprise split from wife of eight years Billie Piper. Though they have been pictured on a few occasions since they began dating, radio DJ Lilah, 30, and Laurence, 40 don't often appear together at official events – but they looked perfectly happy to pose together at the tennis tournament.

The couple stepped out for a day at Wimbledon

Lilah dressed for the sunshine in a pretty off-the-shoulder midi dress, which she wore with simple nude pointed heels and a straw handbag. Laurence went for a slim-fitting suit for their day-out at centre court – the pair were also seen in the stands, watching avidly in stylish sunglasses.

Dad-of-two Laurence has also been linked to Vogue Williams and Kirsty Gallacher since his divorce from Billie. He and Lilah seem to be very loved-up, since the pair often exchange cheeky messages on Twitter. Laurence even took to the social media site to share a snap of himself and his girlfriend at the tennis, jokingly captioning it: "I’m lucky in the fact that I don’t sunburn at all... @lilahparsons."

Laurence announced the end of his marriage to Billie in March 2016, with a brief statement on his Facebook page. It read: "Laurence Fox and Billie Piper have separated. No third parties are involved. For the sake of our family we request and appeal for space and privacy at this time."

I’m lucky in the fact that I don’t sunburn at all... ⁦@lilahparsons⁩ pic.twitter.com/4O8hHbcCZb — Ｌａｕｒｅｎｃｅ Ｆｏｘ (@LozzaFox) July 2, 2018

The former couple are parents to two sons - Winston, nine, and six-year-old Eugene. Billie is now in a relationship with singer Jonny Lloyd, who she has been seeing for two years. She sparked engagement rumours last year by wearing a ring on her engagement finger to a red carpet event, but her representatives quickly denied the claims.