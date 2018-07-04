Tom Daley reveals he found it difficult to come out The Olympic diver revealed his sexuality in 2013

Tom Daley has revealed he struggled with coming out, five years after he opened up about his sexuality in a YouTube video. In a candid interview with Shortlist Magazine for their Pride issue, the Olympic diver shared: "My biggest concern when I came out was: what would the parents of young divers think?" Shortly after Tom unveiled his video in 2013, which saw him explain to his followers that he had been in a relationship with a man, Twitterverse flooded him with messages of support from fans and celebrities alike.

Tom Daley has opened up about the struggles of coming out

The 24-year-old, who is married to film-maker Dustin Lance Black, confessed that his decision to live openly as a gay man had an impact on his sporting career. "I skipped a competition in Russia in 2014," he explained. "It was in the wake of my coming out. I thought it was too risky and unsafe. Then, when everyone got back, I really kicked myself for not going. I'd let other people rule by fear." However, Tom expressed how competing in countries which are hostile towards the LGBTQ+ community has been difficult. "It can be scary going to countries that aren't accepting of LGBTQ+ people," he added. "I've competed in the Middle East, Russia, and parts of the Commonwealth, where being gay is punishable. I feel extremely lucky being able to compete as I am without worrying about ramifications."

WATCH: Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black's never-before-seen wedding video

Loading the player...

The comments come a few days after he and Dustin announced the arrival of their first child, baby Robert Ray. The couple both took to Instagram to share some adorable photographs of their new little boy. Next to a sweet snap of the baby's toes, Tom wrote: "Welcome to the world our precious little Robbie Ray Black-Daley. The most magical moment of my life. The amount of love and joy you have brought into our life is immeasurable. Our precious son." Dustin, 44, posted a touching black and white photograph of the pair's hands clasped as they hold their son. "Welcome to the world little Robbie Ray. Thank you for bringing so much love and light with you. And thank you to those who helped turn our dream of having a family into this wonderful reality," he wrote.

MORE: Tom Daley and husband Dustin Lance Black welcome first child

ShortList publishes its first ever LGBTQ+ themed issue, to celebrate Pride in London