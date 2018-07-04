Celebrity daily edit: Mike Tindall on Mia being a big sister and more - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we talk to Mike Tindall about how his eldest daughter is finding being a big sister. We join the English football team in celebrating its victory over Colombia and moving to the next stage of the World Cup. And we learn about where the young Spanish princesses Leonor and Sofia will be spending some of the summer... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.