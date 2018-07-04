Kym Marsh has 'emotional' reunion with nurse who saved daughter's life Polly was born seven weeks premature back in 2011

Kym Marsh has opened up about meeting the nurse who saved her daughter Polly's life. The Coronation Street star gave birth to her daughter seven weeks prematurely back in 2011, and worried that her baby girl might not pull through. Chatting on Lorraine about meeting one of the nurses who saved her, she said: "It was wonderful to see Kath with Polly. She hasn't seen her since she left the unit, which was seven years ago now. Explaining to Polly who Kath was and to see her say thank you was lovely and we all got a little emotional."

Kym opened up about reuniting with the nurse, Kath

The 42-year-old continued: "It was touch and go, my whole pregnancy, with Polly was touch and go. I was in and out of hospital a lot. We knew she was going to be premature, we didn't know how premature. It's what they are doing every day, that's just my story. Think of all the people they are doing that every day for." Kym sadly lost her baby son, Archie, after he was born 18 weeks early back in 2009, and she and her husband Jamie Lomas released a joint statement which read: "Archie is our beautiful angel and we will miss him so much. Thank you all for your support."

Kym also opened up about her role of Michelle in Corrie while on the talk show, and how she and Steve are the 'Ross and Rachel' of the soap. When asked if they were getting back together, she said: "Everyone says this to me all the time. They always say we are very much the Ross and Rachel of Coronation Street. We tend to keep going round to each other again, you never know. Who knows what's to come in the future but at the moment she is very much 'Team Robert'."

