Kylie Minogue sparks engagement rumours after being pictured with stunning ring The 50-year-old star recently started dating Paul Solomons

Is a wedding on the cards for Kylie Minogue? The Aussie pop princess has fuelled rumours that she is engaged to her new boyfriend Paul Solomons, after she was pictured wearing a ring on that finger. Photos obtained by the Mail Online show Kylie out and about in London, wearing a black summer dress and sun hat – and a new ring on her left hand.

It comes just days after the singer shared a loved-up snap with her boyfriend Paul, creative director of GQ magazine, on holiday in New York. Kylie was clearly proud to show off her new man, who she has been dating since spring, as she uploaded the Instagram photo of the pair cuddling and posing against the city skyline. "I (heart) NY," she wrote.

Kylie and Paul, who is believed to be in his forties, were first linked in April. The pint-sized pop star didn't confirm their romance until late May, when she posted a photo of the couple kissing at her 50th birthday party. Kylie had celebrated at Chiltern Firehouse in London, with Paul by her side. She was previously engaged to British actor Joshua Sasse, but the pair split in early 2017. And earlier this year, Kylie admitted that marriage is not for her.

Kylie and her boyfriend Paul looking loved-up on holiday

"I never thought I would get married," she told Red magazine. "Just going through 'being engaged' seems like an experiment, because I'd never as a girl or in all my life had a vision of getting married." She added: "It's not something I needed or wanted. My parents never brought me up with the idea of 'the big marriage'. I never had it as a goal. I thought, 'Maybe I've got it all wrong and I should go for it. Maybe I should do what most of the world do. It works for them.' Now I'm going to stick to my previous view. I don't think marriage is for me."

Kylie and Paul were first linked in April

But could Paul have changed Kylie's mind? Speaking to The Sun last week, the singer was quizzed about the royal wedding, in which she teased she wouldn't rule one out herself. "I love a wedding, of course. I thought it was stunning," she said. "I mean, I had bunting up, I had the works. I really got into it, I loved it and thought it was beautiful. Everything was considered really well, with a great outcome. Also, I love a far more low-fi wedding. It's a lovely thing. If it's the right thing, it's a lovely thing."