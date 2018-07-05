Enrique Iglesias doing a whale impression for his daughter is the cutest – watch video The singer shared the video on Instagram

Fun in the sun! Enrique Iglesias has shared the cutest video on Instagram as he bonded with his daughter Lucy. The pair were enjoying a dip in the pool, with Lucy looking absolutely adorable on a baby float. The little girl, who wore a pink outfit and matching cap, giggled uncontrollably as Enrique did his best whale impression, spitting water into the air and pulling faces at his six-month-old. "Happy 4th of July!" Enrique wrote on Instagram alongside two whale emojis.

The chart-topper occasionally shares videos and photos of his twins, who he shares with his long-term girlfriend Anna Kournikova. The couple had managed to keep Anna's pregnancy a secret and surprised fans when they welcomed their son and daughter in December. HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! confirmed the news, revealing that Enrique and Anna had named their children Nicholas and Lucy.

🐳😂🐳 Happy 4th of July! A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on Jul 4, 2018 at 10:25am PDT

At the time, the Bailando singer's mum Isabel Preysler also said: "Enrique is extraordinarily happy." His sister, Tamara Falco Preysler, revealed to HOLA! that "Lucy looks more like Anna, she is blonde and has blue eyes, and Nico looks more like Enrique."

Enrique did his best whale impression for daughter Lucy

The couple, who met on the set of Enrique's Escape music video, have been together since 2001. Sharing his views on marriage, the father-of-two told The Sun last year: "We're just as happy. There comes a point when you've been with someone for a certain amount of time that I believe that you are like, married. I guess the only difference is that we haven't walked down the aisle."

Enrique added: "I've never really thought marriage would make a difference. Maybe it's because I come from divorced parents, but I don't think you love someone more because of a piece of paper. And nowadays it's not taboo to have kids and not be married. What makes a difference is that you're a good parent."