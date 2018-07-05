Colin Firth's wife Livia Giuggiolo drops stalking charges against family friend Marco Brancaccia has always denied the charges

Colin Firth's wife, Livia Giuggiolo, has dropped stalking charges against Marco Brancaccia, a former family friend that she had a brief relationship with. Livia spent time with Marco while she and Colin were briefly separated. After the couple reconciled, Livia accused him of carrying out "a frightening campaign of harassment over several months, much of which is documented". However The Sun reported that the court case proceedings have been halted, with the couple's lawyers saying: "The parties have asked the court for a postponement of the preliminary hearing in order to formalise the agreement. This agreement precludes any further public statement by any of the parties about this matter."



Marco has denied the allegations, saying: "We were romantically involved, she wanted to leave Colin for me. My 'stalking' consisted of two messages via WhatsApp after she ended our relationship in June 2016, and an email. I wrote an email to Colin about my relationship with Livia, which I now regret sending, and she filed a complaint against me for stalking out of fear that I could go public with what she had revealed to me about her marriage and work. In a year she sent me hundreds of messages of love, photos and videos, even a diary."

Speaking to The Time, Colin and Livia's representative revealed that the pair never wanted to proceedings to be made public knowledge, saying: "For obvious reasons, the Firths have never had any desire to make this matter public." Marco's lawyer said: "Mr Brancaccia has absolutely nothing to do with the events described and has already filed a legal complaint to protect his good name and his honour, and to be able to supply his version of the truth of what happened."

