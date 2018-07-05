Celebrity daily edit: Pregnant Pippa Middleton visits Wimbledon - video Watch our video of the day's news here

In today's Daily Edit, David and Victoria Beckham enjoy a date night in Paris to mark their 19th wedding anniversary, pregnant Pippa Middleton visits The Championships at Wimbledon, and Colin Firth's wife Livia Giuggiolo drops stalking charges against her former lover. Plus, ex-Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley has revealed that she would love to appear on Strictly Come Dancing. All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.