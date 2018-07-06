Newlywed Millie Mackintosh makes exciting announcement during honeymoon The TV star married Hugo Taylor less than two weeks ago

It's been almost two weeks since Millie Mackintosh tied the knot with Hugo Taylor. And to show her devotion to her new husband, the TV star has hinted she is set to change her name by wearing a gorgeous 'Mrs T' necklace by AURUM + GREY. Taking to her Instagram page during her honeymoon, the newlywed showed off the new piece of jewellery, telling her followers to "spell it out". The couple, who married in a beautiful ceremony at Whithurst Park in West Sussex, are currently enjoying the beautiful sights and scenery of Greece as they begin their next chapter together.

Millie Mackintosh shows off her new Mrs T necklace

Millie, 28, and Hugo, 32, exclusively invited HELLO! Magazine inside their lavish wedding and told us: "The whole day has felt like an out-of-body experience. Even in my wildest dreams I didn’t imagine it would be this perfect. I am so excited to finally be married to Hugo – he’s the love of my life." "It’s been everything we dreamed of times a thousand," Hugo added. "I’ve never been happier." The couple were first friends before dating in 2011 while appearing on Made in Chelsea. But they split up before reconciling in 2016.

"I knew she was The One within about five minutes of us getting back together," added Hugo, while Millie noted: "But if we'd stayed together when we were younger, we wouldn't be together now. We had to go away, do our separate things and grow as people. We needed that time apart." The newlyweds made their union official three days previously in an intimate ceremony at Chelsea Town Hall for just a handful of their nearest and dearest. The duo got engaged last summer after Hugo popped the question during a holiday in Greece.

