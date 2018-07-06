Victoria Beckham's sister Louise poses with grown-up son in rare picture Louise is a doting mother to four children, just like Victoria!

Victoria Beckham's sister Louise Adams is one proud mum! The 41-year-old has taken to Instagram to share a lovely picture of herself posing with her son Finlay, who looks rather grown-up in his tuxedo. "So proud of you last night at your Leavers dinner #proudmummy #growinguptoofast," the mother-of-four gushed in the caption. The snap sees the mother-and-son duo look fabulous in their dinner attire as they cuddled up for a picture.

Louise Adams has shared a rare photo with her son Finlay

Fans immediately rushed to post comments underneath, with one writing: "You don't look like his mum, you honestly look like his sister!" Another added: "Beautiful you do not look like his mum, more like older sister." A third post read: "You look amazing Louise! Pretty x handsome young man." Moments later, Louise also added a picture of her eldest daughter Tallulah, who looked sensational in a gorgeous black gown. "Prom night looking beautiful," the businesswoman wrote. It was later revealed that the teenager had won the title of Prom Queen on the night.

The mum-of-four also posted a picture of her eldest daughter Tallulah

Like her sister Victoria, Louise - who owns a clothing boutique, called Hidden Closet, in Hoddesdon - is a mother to four children; Liberty, Tallulah, Finlay and Quincy. In 2014, she ended her five-year marriage to second husband, communications manager Darren Flood. Louise was previously married to mobile phone company boss Hayden Isted, also for five years, but they divorced in 2007. There's no denying that Louise and her sister Victoria, 43, have a close relationship. Louise previously revealed her delight at the former pop star's decision to spend more time in the UK. "I like having her living nearer to me now," she told Now Magazine. "It's great having our families together – it's good. We're both just working mums, providing for our families."

