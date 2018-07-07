Heart-warming moment 11-year-old Harry Kane met England hero David Beckham The meet-and-greet took place 13 years ago!

This is the heart-warming picture which shows current England captain, Harry Kane, meet former England captain, David Beckham, before he became a renowned national footballer. When Harry was 11-years-old he and a female school friend - who coincidentally is his childhood sweetheart and the mother of his children - were some of the lucky children who got to meet the sporting legend at the David Beckham Football Academy launch at London's Bouy Wharf in 2005. Little did the trio know back then that Harry would follow in David's footsteps by leading the Three Lions in the 2018 World Cup.

Harry Kane and Kate Goodland with David Beckham in 2005

Fast forward 13 years, Harry is now engaged to his school pal, Kate Goodland, who is pregnant with the couple's second child. The pair were pupils at Chingford Foundation School, the same school which David attended as a child. Their friendship blossomed into a relationship, and they became engaged last year while on holiday in the Bahamas. Their daughter, Ivy, was born in January 2017, while their second child is due this summer.

What will Harry Kane do if fiancée Katie Goodland goes into labour during World Cup?

The couple were pupils at Chingford Foundation School

Last year, Harry revealed how lucky he was to have found his childhood sweetheart. "If I was single now and meeting people, you'd never know if they were with you for the right reasons," he said via Evening Standard. "Is it the money? You'd never really know. So I'm lucky that I've got a childhood sweetheart. She always wanted to do her own thing. She went to university and worked hard. I have a great family, they keep me grounded and they’ve worked just as hard as me to get me where I am."

World Cup 2018: Who is Harry Kane's girlfriend and other World Cup WAGs

Loading the player...

He added: "It's really important you have close family and friends who you can talk to when things aren't going well, or when you’re enjoying the moment when things are going well." Following his proposal, the Spurs striker said: "When I was in school she was my friend. We always spoke, but just got closer and closer and it went from there. She's seen my whole career. Of course she's finding it a little crazy."

MORE: Tottenham striker Harry Kane is engaged!