Rebekah Vardy touches down in style to support husband Jamie at World Cup England match

Rebekah Vardy is one doting wife! The 36-year-old has continued to show her support for husband Jamie Vardy ahead of Saturday's England v Sweden quarter-final of the World Cup in Russia. Taking to her Instagram page, the TV star shared a patriotic snap of herself and her children - all clad in England T-shirts - flying on a private jet to Samara from the team's base in Repino. "Come on England #worldcup," she simply wrote in the caption. The wives and girlfriends of the England team have been staying in Saint Petersburg, where the footballers have their base in Repino.

I'm A Celebrity's Rebekah is a mother to three-year-old Sofia and 17-month-old Finlay, whom she shares with husband Jamie as well as Megan, 13, and Taylor, eight, both from previous relationships. She recently hit back at critics who judged her for taking her kids to Russia to watch the England football player in action. "It's not like I'm taking them to lie on a beach," she told Grazia magazine. She added: "It's really important for Jamie. He knows we're there to support him. He spotted us in the crowd when the players came out on the pitch before the game so we all smiled and waved."

Earlier this week, Rebekah heaped praise on England's manager, Gareth Southgate, for putting the team in the right mentality by letting them spend time with their families ahead of matches. "[Gareth] got the right idea of the team mentality," she explained to The Sun. "He's really relaxed with the players and he makes an effort with all of the families. He really encourages family days after games, which relaxes the players - it brings a bit of normality in."

The mum-of-four also spoke about England's chances at winning the World Cup, adding: "England are the underdogs so far… so fingers crossed, we could be experiencing something historical. We watched both of the games yesterday and it was really nerve-racking… For the players, I think it's all in a day's work. They're cool, calm and collected and they know what they've got to do."

