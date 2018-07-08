Cheryl speaks out following her spilt from Liam Payne The celebrity couple had been dating since 2016

Cheryl and Liam Payne announced their shock split at the beginning of July, and have since kept a relatively low profile. However, Cheryl has now spoken out following the news, but had something far more positive on her mind – England's World Cup victory! The X Factor judge took to Twitter on Saturday following the nation's 2:0 defeat against Sweden in the quarter finals to show her support for the team. "The cheers I can hear outside coming from every direction is giving me chills !! #itscomimghome," she wrote. The Girls Aloud singer's fans were thrilled by her post, and were quick to comment. "Bet Bear loved watching the match," one wrote, while another agreed: "It's unreal isn’t it!" A third added: "Can't believe it, England are in the semi final of the World Cup. It's coming home."

Cheryl had something far more positive to talk about after England's World Cup victory

There has been much talk about Cheryl and Liam's split since the news broke, and earlier this week Cheryl's former band mate Nicola Roberts teased the reason behind their break up while appearing on Loose Women. When asked how her friend was, she replied: "She's good, she's good. She's on the mend." Nicola added: "I actually think what's been interesting this week is how the misogyny through the media has been played out. 'Oh why can't she hold a man down' and stuff like that, but why can't a man hold her down? But she's good."

It has since been confirmed that the couple went their separate ways more than two weeks ago. A source close to the couple told HELLO!: "Liam and Cheryl are living separately and have been for a couple of weeks now. There was genuine love between them, so this is hard. They care a lot for each other and want to be there for their child, so they are focussed on making sure they remain close."

Cheryl and Liam had been dating since 2016 and welcomed their son, Bear, back in March 2017. The couple's relationship was in doubt earlier this year following reports that the pair had parted ways, and Cheryl took to social media to deny the claims, writing: "Oh stop no one cares who's been speculatively arguing or not in their relationships. Use your platform to put something productive in your columns. I opened a centre this week that could help thousands of youth!!!!" She added: "Oh and your 'stunt' theories are just ludicrous and a bit weird."