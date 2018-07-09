Michael Bublé opens up about four-year-old son Noah's cancer diagnosis: 'I've been to hell' Noah fell ill when he was just three years old

Michael Bublé has spoken out about his son Noah's shock cancer diagnosis. Speaking to Australian publication Herald Sun, he said: "You know what? Hell seems like a really nice place to vacation compared to where we've been." Little Noah was discovered to have liver cancer in October 2016, when he was just three years old. "I've been to hell," Michael added. "I don't talk about the whole story, not even to my friends because it hurts too much."

Four-year-old Noah has now thankfully recovered (Image Instagram: @louisanalopilato)

After Michael and wife Luisana Lopilato were told about their son's diagnosis, both put their careers on hold to support Noah throughout his treatment. At the time, they took to the singer's Facebook page to confirm the sad news. "We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the US," they wrote. "We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children.

MORE: Michael Bublé's wife Luisana Lopilato breaks silence on son Noah's cancer recovery

Loading the player...

"Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well. At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy. We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing," they added.

Michael and Luisana are now expecting their third child, a little girl

Thankfully, Noah has since been declared cancer-free, and the family are now expecting their third child in just a few weeks – a younger sister for Noah and little brother Elias, two. The Canadian singer couldn’t resist sharing the news during a radio interview earlier this week, divulging that they are expecting their first daughter together. "I got my first little girl coming in three weeks, and I’ve actually never said that before in public. I’ve got a daughter coming," he said.

READ MORE: Michael Buble's wife Luisana Lopilato proudly shows off blossoming baby bump