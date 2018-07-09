Victoria Beckham shares very cheeky photo of David sunbathing in tiny white shorts The retired footballer was celebrating England's win

Ah, that's the life! David Beckham is still basking in the glory of England's triumph over Sweden in the World Cup quarter-finals. The former footballer was pictured relaxing on a peacock inflatable as he sunbathed in his pool, glass of wine in hand. David showed off his heavily tattooed body as he wore nothing but a pair of tiny white shorts, a hat and sunglasses. His wife Victoria uploaded the picture on Instagram, writing: "He keeps telling me it's coming home and I'm starting to believe him!! X."

The cheeky photo of a near-nude David unsurprisingly racked up over 1.6million likes, with many fans commenting on the sportsman's buff physique. "He's like a fine wine," one follower replied to Victoria. "OMG eye candy," another agreed. A third posted: "That is definitely the life."

David, who captained the England football team for six years, was overjoyed by his country's win on Saturday. England beat Sweden 2:0, propelling them to the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in 28 years. David shared a photo of himself on Instagram Stories, looking very smug as he sipped on a glass of red wine. "It's coming home," he captioned it.

Just hours before the match, David had challenged his friend and former teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic to a hilarious wager. David accepted the Swedish sportsman's bet that if Sweden win, David would take Zlatan to IKEA and buy him anything he wanted for his new LA mansion. But if England win, Zlatan would have to travel to Wembley to watch a football match and eat fish and chips at half-time. After England's win, David shared a throwback photo of the pair and wrote: "Looks like someone's coming to Wembley again!"

The nation was ecstatic when England soared to victory on Saturday. Celebrities took to Twitter to express their delight, with Cheryl tweeting: "The cheers I can hear outside coming from every direction is giving me chills!! #itscominghome." Dec, of Ant and Dec fame, also referenced the duo's 2002 We're On The Ball single and posted: "Oof! #WorldCup2018 #England #WereOnTheBall #ItsCominHome."