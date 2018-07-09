Declan Donnelly and wife Ali Astall are in a fit of giggles at Wimbledon The couple are due to welcome their first child this year

Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall appear to be happier than ever, bursting into a fit of giggles as they enjoyed some ice-cream at Wimbledon on Monday. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, were among the stars who attended the start of week two - dubbed Manic Monday - to see the likes of Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal all take to court. Making the most of their free time before they baby's arrival, both Dec and Ali were seen putting on a loving display from their seats.

Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall at Wimbledon on Monday

Ali showed off her blossoming baby bump in a chic floral dress, which she teamed with a stylish wicker bag and camel-coloured wedges. Dec, 42, looked handsome in a blue blazer with a stripy shirt and ivory trousers. Other attendees included, Hollywood actress Amber Heard, model Lottie Moss, presenter Zoe Hardman, Sir Cliff Richard and fashion designer Stella McCartney. Meanwhile, Dec and Ali's appearance comes four months after they announced their baby news, with Dec tweeting: "Just wanted to say thank you for all the lovely messages. The news has sneaked out a little earlier than we had hoped but Ali and I are delighted to be expecting our first child. Thanks for all the love, we really appreciate it."

The couple tucked into some ice-cream

The couple married in a beautiful ceremony in Dec's Newcastle hometown back in 2015 - just one year after they started dating and moved in together. The expectant mother was hired as Dec and co-host Ant McPartlin's manager back in 2005. On Father's Day, te Saturday Night Takeaway star also tweeted his excitement about becoming a new dad. He tweeted: "Happy Father's Day to all the Dads out there to all the dads that have passed and of course, all of the Dads to be! Have a great day." Ali recently opened up about expecting her first child at the BAFTA TV Awards back in May, telling the Mirror: "I just wish it would come out now, that we could fast-forward to having the baby. We want to get on with it - we can't wait."

