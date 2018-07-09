Fearne Cotton shuns dress code at Emma Willis' wedding renewal party – but she still looks fabulous The author opted not to wear a wedding dress

Never one to stick to the rules, Fearne Cotton shunned the dress code as she attended Emma and Matt Willis' wedding renewal party on Saturday. The TV presenter opted for a chic black number that featured sheer panels and a voluminous skirt – a stark cry from her fellow female guests, who wore wedding dresses. Emma had asked her girlfriends to match her and wear bridal attire. Nevertheless, Fearne looked absolutely fabulous in her little black dress.

Taking to Instagram, she gave fans a glimpse of Matt and Emma's reception and wrote: "Happy 10th wedding anniversary @emmawillisofficial @mattjwillis. You are the dreamiest couple ever!"

Emma reveals how she juggles work:

Fearne posed with her close friend Emma, 42, who looked gorgeous in a tulle gown. Emma and Matt, who share three children, renewed their vows at the same venue where they tied the knot ten years ago – Rushton Hall in Northamptonshire. The couple celebrated with their famous friends, including Tom Fletcher and his pregnant wife Giovanna, Rochelle and Marvin Humes, and Keith Lemon and his wife Jill. Britain's Got Talent presenter Stephen Mulhern officiated the ceremony.

Emma looked gorgeous in her wedding dress

It looked – and sounded – like it was a great time had by all, and as many of the happy couple's friends are musicians, it wasn't long before they all took to the stage. Comedian Keith shared footage from the reception, including one video of his wife Jill, Rochelle, Giovanna and Tom belting out the lyrics to the Spice Girls' classic I'll Tell You What I Want.

Emma had been planning their renewal party for quite some time, and opened up about her plans to wear her wedding dress again during an appearance on This Morning last year. The star told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that she wanted guests to come in their wedding or bridesmaid dresses. "I think it's just quite nice to wear it again if you can, or just customise it," she said.