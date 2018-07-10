George Clooney injured in bike crash George Clooney was taken to hospital following the incident

George Clooney has been taken to hospital after his scooter collided with a car, leaving the Hollywood A-lister injured. The accident took place in Sardinia, Italy, where the actor is currently filming his upcoming TV show, Catch-22. He was taken to John Paul II hospital in Olbia in an ambulance following the incident. According to a Sassari town hall official, the Ocean's 11 actor had no serious injuries, but had sustained a minor knee injury and has since been discharged from hospital.

George has now left hospital

Fans were quick to express their relief that the dad-of-two was doing well after the accident, with one tweeting: "I saw George Clooney trending and almost had a heart attack. It turns out he had a scooter accident with only minor injuries," while another added: "George Clooney should not be tampered with 2018!" George arrived in Italy with his family in late June, where they will be based while he films his new TV show. The star shares two children, Ella and Alexander, with his wife, Amal Clooney, and fans caught a rare glimpse of the adorable twins as the family disembarked from their private jet, with George holding one of the babies while holding onto a musical storybook, while Amal cradled the other child.

He recently opened up about the youngsters telling Extra: "Ella is very elegant and dainty she has these big beautiful eyes, she looks like Amal... [Alexander] is just a thug, he's a fat little boy, he laughs louder than everyone in the room, it's the funniest thing." Speaking about Amal as a mother, he told Vogue: "She's the professional, and I'm the amateur. I get to see someone at the absolute top of their game doing their job better than anybody I've ever seen."

