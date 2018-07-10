Caroline Flack announces split from fiancé Andrew Brady Sad news for the Love Island host...

Caroline Flack has announced she has parted ways from fiancé Andrew Brady, just two months after confirming their engagement. On Tuesday afternoon, the Love Island host released a statement to confirm the split - the message read: "I'm sad to announce that Andrew and I have decided to part ways. Unfortunately it was not to be. I wish him all the best. At least there's a Villa waiting for me. It’s back to the ol' grafting."

Caroline Flack has split from fiancé Andrew Brady

Apprentice star Andrew also took to his Instagram page to reveal the news. He said: "Sad to announce Caroline and I have decided to part ways. Unfortunately it was not meant to be and I wish her all the best in the future." The former couple, who became engaged in April following a whirlwind romance, first met in February after Andrew took part in Celebrity Big Brother. Caroline, 38, and Andrew, 27, briefly split in March when the reality TV hunk was accused of getting close to another woman.

MORE: Caroline Flack opens up about her dating life in open letter

Loading the player...

In a recent open letter shared in Cosmopolitan, Caroline could not help but gush about their romance, saying: "People talk about meeting someone and feeling as though you've known them your whole life. That's what it felt like when I met you." She added: "I'll never forget seeing you walk into the restaurant - tall, with a smile 10 miles wide, not just for me but for everyone in there. Talking to you was effortless. There were no first-date nerves - just two people laughing and getting to know each other until the early hours. It was how all first dates should be."

MORE: Caroline Flack x River Island - This is how you can buy her first collection