Lisa Riley opens up about her wedding – and reveals her dress will have a very royal touch

It's a very exciting time for Lisa Riley, who as well as recently releasing a weight loss book, beauty range and picking up a BAFTA TV Award, has got engaged to her long-term boyfriend Al. And so when the Loose Women panellist paid a visit to HELLO!'s studio, we couldn’t wait to chat all things wedding. While Lisa is undoubtedly looking forward to her big day, she has a very relaxed attitude towards it. When asked if has a date set, the former Emmerdale actress replied: "No and I've said that – I don’t even know why it's interesting. No, we don’t have a date whatsoever and I don’t think we would tell.. we would just sort of like disappear."

When it comes to the dress, Lisa wants it to reflect on her "kooky" style, and has a certain royal wedding moment in mind when it comes to wearing it too. "I like the idea of the Pippa Middleton bum dress because I work so hard on my bum. so if I WAS to think about a dress, but I'm not, but if there was a sort of visualisation, then the fact that I spend my life in squat [position] to keep my Pippa Middleton [bum!] up -- that would be the case." The doting aunt also wants to make sure that her two nephews Jake and Josh have key roles – and outfits – at her nuptials. "I would want Jakey and Josh looking really funky," she said.

Lisa confirmed the news of her engagement in May on social media, where she flashed her stunning engagement ring in a headshot, writing next to it: "Yes I can now confirm the rumours are true....I have got engaged...my soul mate and best mate and love of my life." She added: "Al is the best thing to have ever happened to me....we have absolutely NO date set for ANY wedding day, just happy together...zero fuss, just firmed our togetherness, and got sick of having to keep switching fingers with my ring seriously over the moon!!! Thanks for your messages."

