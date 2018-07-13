Richard Bacon in induced coma after failing to respond to treatment The former Blue Peter presenter has been in a critical condition for a week

Richard Bacon is in a medically induced coma after failing to respond to treatment for pneumonia, it has been revealed. The former Blue Peter presenter revealed he was suffering from pneumonia earlier this week but has not responded well to treatment, a source close to Richard told The Sun.

"This is an extremely worrying time for everyone who loves him. Doctors started treating him for pneumonia but it soon became apparent that it wasn't working and his condition took a dramatic turn for the worse," the source said.

"They had no choice but to put him into a medically induced coma to save his life because things spiralled so fast, but that was a week ago and they are no closer to finding out what is wrong with him or how to help him."

The presenter told fans he was hospitalised seven days ago, sharing a picture of himself at the hospital on social media. "Thank God I got ill in Britain (actually on the way to Britain, was taken off the plane in a wheelchair). [explicit] all the ideology driven politicians who’ve messed up America's healthcare system. Viva the NHS. Happy 70th," he captioned the snap which showed him in a hospital bed.

The 42-year-old then explained his condition to his followers, saying: "I looks l've got pneumonia. Although I thought that was for people in their 80s," he wrote, also adding: "Basically pneumonia. But across two lungs. I'll be here a few days." Pneumonia is swelling of the tissue in one or both lungs that is usually caused by a bacterial infection. It can affect people of any age but it's more common, and can be more serious, in the very young or the elderly.

