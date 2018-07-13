This was Serena Williams' reaction to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle attending Wimbledon final The tennis player will play against Angelique Kerber

The Duchess of Sussex will be attending Wimbledon alongside the Duchess of Cambridge on Saturday to watch Serena Williams take on Angelique Kerber in the Women's final, and Serena could not be happier. Speaking following the confirmation from Kensington Palace, the 36-year-old former Wimbledon champion has revealed she is happy that her friend of many years will be cheering her on. "I look forward to it," she said.

She elaborated: "We've always had a wonderful friendship and every year for a couple years she comes out to Wimbledon, has supported me and now she’s supporting me in a different role. But our friendship is still exactly the same," she said. "We always have supported each other, just been there for each other through a lot."

The Duchesses will attend Wimbledon on Saturday

Although the mother-of-one had initially been coy about whether close friend Meghan would be attending the game, when the press confirmed to her that she would be there, she added with a smile and a fake British accent: "There you go. It came from the palace that she is coming on Saturday."

The palace announced on Thursday afternoon that Kate and Meghan will take to the royal box to watch the game. The Duchess of Cambridge is Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and a keen tennis fan, so it’s no surprise she will be taking a break from her maternity leave to make an appearance at the ladies’ finals. She will also be returning to Wimbledon the following day with her husband Prince William to watch the Gentlemen’s Singles Final on Centre Court.

Serena and Meghan have been friends for years

Before taking their seats for the game, Kate and Meghan will meet a number of former Wimbledon ladies champions, as well as some of the Championships' ball boys and ball girls to hear more about the experiences of the tournament. It will mark the first joint engagement the Duchesses have carried out together, and royal watchers will be eager to see the sister-in-law’s bond on display.

