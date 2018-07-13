Tom Cruise reaches out to George Clooney after bike crash Tom Cruise sent a message of support to George Clooney following his accident

Tom Cruise has sent a message of support to George Clooney following his bike accident on Tuesday. The Ocean's 11 actor was riding his scooter in Sardinia, Italy, when he was hit by a car and suffered minor injuries. Speaking to Access at the premiere of Mission: Impossible - Fallout, Tom said: "He's great on a motorcycle and I hope he's okay. I really, George, I didn't know until I was here but I hope you're okay buddy." The 56-year-old also jokily cautioned George to "be careful" in the future and added that the incident wouldn't persuade him to stop biking, saying: "Never, no never. The bike will retire me, I won't retire the bike."

Amal rushed to be by husband George's side

George was taken to hospital in an ambulance with a knee injury following the crash, but a Sassari town hall official confirmed that he was discharged later the same day. According to reports, George was travelling at 60mph when he crashed into a Mercedes that incorrectly turned into his lane after failing to stop at a turn. The actor, his wife Amal and their one-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, are currently living in Italy while George films his new TV show, Catch 22. They were spotted arriving in Italy in June, with George holding one of the babies while holding onto a musical storybook, while Amal cradled the other child.

The star has since been seen getting on his private jet with a little help from Amal due to his knee injury. Fans have previously expressed their relief that George is doing well, with one writing: "I saw George Clooney trending and almost had a heart attack. It turns out he had a scooter accident with only minor injuries," while another added: "George Clooney should not be tampered with 2018!"