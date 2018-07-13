Gemma Atkinson shares cheeky Instagram snap about Gorka Marquez Gemma posted a cheeky post about her boyfriend, who she met on Strictly 2017

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are such a loved-up couple! The Emmerdale star shared a cheeky drawing of two cartoon characters flirting with one another accompanied by a caption which read: "One day you'll find someone who wants to touch your butt all the time. If that doesn't make you smile, [I don't know] what will." Gemma tagged Gorka in the post and added two cry laughing emojis to the funny post.

Gemma shares this cheeky snap on Instagram

Gemma and Gorka met while competing in Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 and have been inseparable ever since, with the 33-year-old actress calling her boyfriend "the one". She told the MailOnline: "All relationships have special qualities otherwise you wouldn't be with that person in the first place, but Gorka is like my best mate. He genuinely is my best friend but obviously we're in a relationship. He's very supportive and understanding of my career, and I'm very supportive and understanding of his. It works well."

Gemma has previously opened up about how she almost ruined her chances with the professional dancer, telling HELLO!: "[Friendzoning] is normally my mistake. When I told my girlfriends that I liked him, my best mate Laura said, 'Whatever you do, don't call him mate.' It's because I call everyone mate - it's a Mancunian thing. My friend said, 'Just don't call him mate, whatever you do. Just call him by his name.' So I just went, 'Hiya Gorks.' That was my instruction from my best mate." Speaking about the supposed Strictly curse, which sees couples break out during the show, Gemma previously told the Daily Star: "I'm not scared, in fact I'm really looking forward to the new series and to watching Gorka dance each week. I will be there most weekends anyway. Not because I'm jealous but to support as much as possible."

