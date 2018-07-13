Richard Bacon is out of medically induced coma Richard Bacon was diagnosed with pneumonia after being taken ill on a flight home from the US

Richard Bacon is out of his medically induced coma, his mother has confirmed. Christine Bacon confirmed that the former Blue Peter presenter was "getting better" despite not responding well to treatment for pneumonia. Speaking to the Nottingham Post, she said: "It was such a relief when he opened his eyes, although he's not responding to us very well yet we can see that he is getting better... They kept him like that for a week and we hadn't left his side, at one point we really felt we might lose him."

She explained: "The doctors have said that he is very distressed and confused after being in a coma for a week, which you can understand, and that we need to keep talking to him and reminding him of where he is. There’s a long way to go yet, but this is a very positive step and it has eased by mind." Richard, 42, was placed into a coma after being admitted to Lewisham hospital on landing in the UK from a flight from the US last week. At the time, a source told The Sun: "Doctors started treating him for pneumonia but it soon became apparent that it wasn't working and his condition took a dramatic turn for the worse."

Richard Bacon is "getting better", says his mum

Richard shared a snap of himself at the hospital before his health deteriorated on social media, writing: "Thank God I got ill in Britain (actually on the way to Britain, was taken off the plane in a wheelchair). [explicit] all the ideology driven politicians who’ve messed up America's healthcare system. Viva the NHS. Happy 70th," later adding: "It looks l've got pneumonia. Although I thought that was for people in their 80s. Basically pneumonia. But across two lungs. I'll be here a few days." Pneumonia is swelling of the tissue in one or both lungs that is usually caused by a bacterial infection.

