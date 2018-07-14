David Beckham sends adorable good luck message to 11-year-old The Voice Kids contestant Lilia Slattery So cute!

David Beckham has sent a sweet message of support to The Voice Kids contestant Lilia Slattery, who will be appearing on the new series of the show - which starts on Saturday. The 11-year-old talent has a connection to the footballer through her grandfather Steve Slattery, who was the England football team's lead masseur during David's time in the squad. Alongside an adorable photograph of himself with little Lilia, the dad-of-four wrote: "Lilia good luck on the Voice Kids tomorrow night on ITV make grandad cry for me please which will not be difficult!"

Image: @davidbeckham Instagram

David's fans were quick to reply with their own messages of good luck to the little girl, and to praise David for his post. "I love your spirit and how genuine you are with everything!" one follower wrote, while another said: "All the best both of you are looking great indeed. Good luck."

MORE: All the sweet photos of Harper Beckham doting over baby cousin Peggy at her birthday party

Loading the player...

The football star has clearly been supportive of Lilia from the beginning, owing to his close relationship with Steve – the former physiotherapist was even at David's private World Cup viewing party earlier this month. David follows Lilia's personal account and even wrote on one of her earlier snaps: "Congratulations @lilia_sings can't wait for your next post. Excited to hear the next song @steve_slats," alongside a heart emoji.

David also posted a birthday tribute to daughter Harper earlier this week

David and wife Victoria also recently celebrated daughter Harper's seventh birthday, with a sweet family party. The couple each posted gorgeous photos of the little girl on Instagram, with David adorably writing: "What can I say about my little princess other than she is perfect in every possible way.... Harper Seven has turned 7.... Happy birthday to my big girl... This little one is so loved by her brothers, mummy and daddy... Special special little girl makes me smile every single day."

READ MORE: Heart-warming moment 11-year-old Harry Kane met England hero David Beckham