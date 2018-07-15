Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana lifts lid on feud with her dad Tana's father Chris Hutcheson was jailed for six months after hacking Gordon Ramsay's emails

Tana Ramsay has opened up about her father Chris Hutcheson, who was sent to prison for six months in 2017 after being found guilty of hacking into her husband, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's email account between 2010 and 2011. Today, the family have put it all behind them, Tana has revealed, and it sounds like their relationship is better than ever. Chatting to The Mail on Sunday's Life section, the 43-year-old Montessori teacher had nothing but positive things to say about her dad. When asked if she was now in touch with him, she replied: "Oh yes, absolutely."

Tana Ramsay's dad Chris Hutcheson was jailed for six months in 2017

Chris' sentencing came six years after Gordon first accused his father-in-law of hacking his computers. He pleaded guilty to conspiring to unlawfully access Gordon Ramsay Holding Limited's systems. His sons Adam and Chris Jr were also involved in the illegal activity, and were each sentenced to four months suspended for two years.

Gordon and Tana Ramsay have since reconcilled with Chris

After a turbulent few years, Tana has also revealed that her dad has motivated her with his dedication to his health and fitness. "He has just had a hip replacement and has been on this health regime. He's lost a stone in three weeks and ran his 90th marathon in April with three of his grandchildren and one of his sons. I'd like to aspire to that," she said. Gordon and Tana's twins Holly and Jack, 18, were among those who ran with their grandfather. The teenagers decided to follow in the footsteps of their parents and older sister Megan, 19, by running the race, and in memory of their late brother Rocky, who Tana sadly lost when she was five months pregnant.

Chris even ran the London Marathon in April with his grandchildren Holly and Jack

To encourage his sister with the race, Jack had some motivational words for her – and they were pretty sweet! While waiting at the starting line, he placed a sticker on Holly's wrist which he had written on it: "So proud of you Hols my partner in crime and best friend. So proud of you – keep going!"

Proud dad Gordon previously opened up about his brood to The Telegraph, revealing that they are all very ambitious. While youngest daughter Tilly has her own children's TV show, Matilda & The Ramsay Bunch, Megan is at university studying Philosophy, Jack wants to work as a marine, and Holly is hoping to pursue a career in fashion. He also explained how he is teaching his own children to carve out a path to success. "They've all got jobs, they've all taken care of animals, they've all got housework. There's a rotor," he admitted. "They get pocket money, but they have to earn that pocket money."