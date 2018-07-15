Andrea McLean's fans go wild for rare photo of her 'handsome' son The Loose Women panellist took her teenage son Finlay to the Mission: Impossible – Fallout premiere

Being a television presenter has its perks, including getting invited to premieres. And on Saturday, Loose Women panellist Andrea McLean chose her son to accompany her to the preview of Mission: Impossible – Fallout. It not only looked like they had a wonderful time, but Andrea's fans couldn’t get over just how handsome her teenager was after she uploaded a photograph of the pair together on social media. In the picture posted on Instagram, Finlay looked smart in a white shirt, perfectly co-ordinating with his mum, who wore a trendy black and white gingham off-the-shoulder top. "My date for the evening, my lovely boy Fin. Our mission tonight isn’t impossible... we are definitely going to enjoy ourselves! #missionimpossiblefallout#nightout," Andrea wrote besides the image.

Andrea McLean chose son Finlay as her date to the premiere on Saturday

Comments soon followed, with one fan telling Andrea: "He is going to break hearts," while another observed: "He has his mother's stunning looks." A third added: "Wow he looks like you. He's going to break some hearts I'm sure," while a fourth simply wrote: "What a handsome young man." The protective mum keeps Finlay and her daughter Amy, 11, out of the public eye, although now they are older they have been appearing more often on her social media posts. Earlier in the month, she paid tribute to her first-born on the night of the prom, and shared a lovely photo of the pair posing in the garden before the beg event. Finlay was dressed in a suit and towered over his mum in the photo. "Just waved my baby boy off to his prom… how has time gone so fast?" she captioned the photo.

The Loose Women panellist is also mum to 11-year-old daughter Amy

And while Andrea doesn’t always post pictures of her children online, she often talks about them on Loose Women. Last year, she gave viewers an insight into her parenting style, revealing that she had told a little white lie to help protect her children online during a discussion on whether or not parents should look at their children's phones. The former weather girl explained: "I told Finlay that I had a company that checks every website that has looked at on any phone or computer in the house, and that each month I print it out to keep an eye on everyone," she said. "He nearly died," she laughed. Andrea then added: "It doesn’t really exist, and I have since told him that I trust him and have taken the website down."