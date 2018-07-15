Fans go wild as Fearne Cotton shares rare photo of lookalike brother The TV personality's younger brother Jamie is her double!

Fearne Cotton is notoriously private when it comes to her family life, but fans were delighted on Sunday when she took to Instagram to share a photo of her younger brother Jamie tucking into a peach tart she had made for a family get-together. It wasn’t long before people started commenting on the striking family resemblance between the two siblings, either. "Omg it's like Fearne but a man," one wrote, while another said: "They like have the same face!" A third asked: "Is that your twin?" Fearne – a keen cook – often bakes healthy alternatives to sweet treats – but it seems that even though they look alike, Jamie doesn’t share his sister's lifestyle choice. "Brother curious/suspicious of the peach tart," she wrote in the caption.

Fearne Cotton's brother is her double!

The TV personality is extremely close to her family. Fearne and Jamie's parents Lyn and Mick occasionally appear on their daughter's social media account. Recently, the Celebrity Juice panellist uploaded a sweet throwback photo of them as first-time parents shortly after she had been born. Fans were very complimentary of Fearne's parents, with many observing that her dad was "Paul Young's doppegänger", while others said she looked "so like" her mum.

Fearne recently shared a photo of her parents with her as a baby

Fearne is just as close to her husband Jesse Wood's famous family too. The couple share children Rex, four, and Honey, two, and recently took their son to his first Rolling Stones concert to see his granddad and Jesse's father Ronnie Wood live in action. Also joining them were Fearne's mum, and Jesse's two children from his first marriage, Arthur, 16, and Lola, 14, and it looked like it was a night to remember! The doting mum shared a photo of Rex, Arthur and Lola walking from the backstage area to the concert arena on social media, and wrote in the caption: "I’ve had about 30 seconds Sleep but it was worth it. The squad ( minus Honey who of course woke me up at 530 am today) at Twickenham last night."