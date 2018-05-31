Dan Osborne moves back in with heavily pregnant Jacqueline Jossa – but couple aren't officially together The actress is due any day now with her second child

Dan Osborne has moved back into the marital home he shares with his heavily pregnant wife, Jacqueline Jossa. The ex TOWIE star was temporarily living at a friend's house after splitting from his actress wife, but with just weeks to go before Jacqueline gives birth, Dan has decided to move back in. A source told the Sun Online that the couple are not officially together, but they are working on their relationship.

"They're not currently back together but it is a step in the right direction," the insider said. "He's moved back in primarily to care for the children, as well as Jacqueline, and they're getting on well. We're all hoping they can sort out their problems."

Jacqueline and Dan share a daughter Ella together

Jacqueline, 25, and Dan, 26, split at the beginning of May after eleven months of marriage. The couple appear to be on better terms though; Jacqueline was recently pictured supporting her husband at a charity football match in High Wycombe. The former EastEnders actress happily chatted to Dan on the family day out, where they were joined by their daughter Ella, Dan's mother Toni and Dan's son Teddy from a previous relationship.

The couple welcomed their daughter Ella in February 2015 before going on to marry in June 2017. Jacqueline is due any day now, and despite her strained relationship with her husband, she recently revealed that Dan will be present at the hospital. "He'll be at the birth. He's an amazing dad," Jacqueline told the Mirror. "These things happen. Marriages have ups and downs and mine's no different."

The soap star has also said she doesn't plan to have more children in the near future. Speaking to New! magazine, she said: "Oh God, no! I want to get back into work, so I can't be having any more babies. I haven't got time for that, no."