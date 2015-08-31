Three-ingredient Vanilla Ice Cream and other flavor variations

Serves 8

INGREDIENTS

• 1 vanilla bean

• 1 cup 35% cream

• ½ 300-ml can sweetened condensed milk

INSTRUCTIONS

Slice the vanilla bean in half lengthwise. Use the back of a paring knife to scrape out the seeds. Beat the cream in a medium bowl, using an electric mixer on medium, until soft peaks form, 2 to 4 minutes. Reduce speed to low and beat in milk and vanilla seeds until just combined. Mixture should be smooth and fluffy. Scrape the mixture into a resealable container. Freeze until firm, 6 hours.

For variations below, omit vanilla bean.

Avocado

Add ½ cup mashed ripe avocado with sweetened condensed milk. Continue with recipe.

Chocolate

Add ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder with sweetened condensed milk. Continue with recipe.

Toasted Marshmallow

Beat in sweetened condensed milk. Arrange 2 cups mini marshmallows tightly in a single layer on a foil-lined baking sheet. Broil marshmallows until dark golden but not burned, 2 to 3 minutes. Immediately beat them into the ice cream mixture. Continue with recipe.

Salted Caramel

In addition to the vanilla bean, also omit the sweetened condensed milk. Add ½ 300-mL can dulce de leche and ¼ tsp flaky sea salt into beaten cream. Continue with recipe.

Cookies + Cream

Fold in 1 cup crushed chocolate wafers with sweetened condensed milk. Continue with recipe.

Malted Milk

Beat cream with sweetened condensed milk and ½ cup malted milk powder (such as Ovaltine). Continue with recipe.

Sweet Corn

Add ½ 398-ml can creamed corn with sweetened condensed milk. Continue with recipe.

Rhubarb

Boil 2 cups finely chopped rhubarb in a medium saucepan (without added water) over high heat until rhubarb is tender and all liquid has evaporated, about 10 minutes. Rhubarb should measure about ¹⁄³ cup. Chill until completely cool. Add chilled rhubarb with sweetened condensed milk. Continue with recipe.

Mango

Purée 1½ cups chopped fresh ripe mango in a food processor until smooth. Add the mango purée with sweetened condensed milk. Continue with recipe.